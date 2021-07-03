A special 25th anniversary version of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers‘ soundtrack album for Edward Burns’ 1996 film She’s The One has been released, with four previously unheard songs included – listen below.

Entitled ‘Angel Dream’, the updated album is a remixed, remastered and reimagined version of the group’s ‘Songs And Music From The Motion Picture She’s The One’, released yesterday (July 2).

“‘She’s The One’ was originally a great way to include some of the songs that didn’t make it on to Wildflowers, but it has its own thing to it, its own charm, and putting it out now in a restructured form makes for a sweet little treat,” Heartbreaker Benmont Tench said of ‘Angel Dream’ in an interview on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio last month (June 10).

The four unreleased tracks are ‘One Of Life’s Little Mysteries’, written by Petty; ‘Thirteen Days’, a JJ Cale cover; ‘105 Degrees’, another Petty original; and ‘French Disconnection’, an instrumental in the same vein as those on the original album. An extended version of ‘Supernatural Radio’ has also been included.

Petty’s long-term engineer and co-producer Ryan Ulyate remixed the audio for the reissue and worked with the late musician on the mixes before his passing. The song selection was designed to work as a Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers album rather than a film soundtrack.

Petty’s widow Dana Petty said of the album: “These songs are extremely special. I am grateful this record is getting the recognition it deserves. The remix Ryan Ulyate did sounds amazing, and the unreleased gems are a lovely bonus. Annakim, Adria, and I took a lot of time finding artwork that reflects the mood of the album.

“I think we finally achieved that with Alia Penner’s work. It is surreal and beautiful, just like life during that time.”