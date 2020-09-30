Fraser T Smith has shared a new single featuring Dave, taken from his new album ‘12 Questions’ under the banner Future Utopia.

‘Children Of The Internet’, which also features a guest appearance from leading artist and stage designer Es Devlin, is the first material Dave has been involved in since 2019. You can listen to the track below.

Advertisement

Speaking about the single, Fraser said: “Dave always comes with the best song titles. ‘Children Of The Internet’ is one of them.

“We chatted about it in the studio, and I said, ‘That’s great that you can write this from the perspective of being a child of the internet’. He looked at me and said ‘I’m not a child of the internet. That happened when the Xbox One came out – that’s when you didn’t have to be in the same room as the person you were playing against. That’s when we started losing eye contact and human interaction’.”

The producer, songwriter and musician will release ‘12 Questions’ on October 23 via Platoon/70Hz.

Other guests on the record include Stormzy, Idris Elba, Arlo Parks, Bastille, Easy Life, poet Simon Armitage, Kano, Kojey Radical, Tom Grennan and Tia Carys.

“I made this record not because I could but because I had to – there was no other way to progress. It’s the most ambitious, exciting and terrifying thing I’ve ever done,” Smith previously said in a statement about ‘12 Questions’.

“Creatively, it’s a colourful musical playground – the culmination of everything I’ve learned over my career, from 70’s progressive rock to hip hop. Culturally, it’s a celebration of humanity, whilst shining a light on some of the cruel injustices in the world,” he added.

Advertisement

“I’m so proud and humbled by the hugely diverse group of collaborators who have spoken their truths on the album. I hope the answers will enlighten the listeners and stir debate.”