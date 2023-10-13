NewsMusic News

Listen to Fred Again.. team up with Jozzy on new single ‘ten’

"This song is about missing home which I have this year more than ever," said Fred Again..

By Hollie Geraghty
Fred Again..
Fred Again.. performs at Electric Picnic Festival 2023 at Stradbally Estate on September 02, 2023 in Stradbally, Ireland (CREDIT: Kieran Frost/Redferns)

Fred Again.. has shared his new single ‘ten’ featuring Jozzy – listen to the track below.

The new release follows Fred Again’s huge summer anthem ‘adore u’ with Obongjayar, and sees the DJ producer mix brisk, breezy keys with lo-fi beats.

“This song is about missing home which I have this year more than ever,” Fred Again.. shared on his Instagram today (October 13).

Listen to ‘ten below.

Fred Again.. continued in his post: “Jozzy and Jim [Legxacy] are both fuckin g’s and great friends from different sides of the world which I kinda love because it feels like one voice is coming from LA and another from London,” he added.

“But yeh foreal I wanna thank them for making this song wit me and also jus for bein my mates. Cos I guess that’s the thing that makes being away from home better? Its always the people innit.”

US songwriter Jozzy – who has been mentored by Timbaland & Missy Elliott – was the inaugural signing of Diddy’s Love Records imprint, and also a co-writer on Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’.

Reviewing one of the artist’s recent shows at Alexandra Palace, NME described the gig as “community and cathartic release”. The four-star review added: “The super-producer’s hugely ambitious mini residency underlines his ability to forge a connection and offer balm for the soul.”

Fred Again.. also recently previewed a new song featuring Selena Gomez.

During a recent live set, the DJ and producer played an unreleased track featuring Gomez’s vocals and what appears to be a sample of Laura Rivers’ 1967 song ‘That’s All Right’.

Fred Again… released his latest album ‘Secret Life’, in collaboration with Brian Eno, back in May. In a three-star review of the LPNME shared: “‘Secret Life’ sees [Fred Again..] handbrake turn once again into ambient haze, assisted by the man who made it all happen for him. This surprise album – despite its frequent beauty – works best as a puzzle piece rather than a standout record in its own right.”

