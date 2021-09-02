Listen to G Flip and renforshort team up on new single ‘Waiting Game’

Melbourne’s G Flip has teamed up with Canadian artist renforshort on a new collaborative single, titled ‘Waiting Game’.

The track references a relationship in turmoil, with pleading lyrics from both artists as they sing, “We’re going insane in this waiting game/but please don’t give it up”.

Paired with reverb-heavy vocals and textural electronics, the cut has a darker edge than G Flip – AKA Georgia Flipo’s – previous releases this year.

Taking to social media to announce the song’s arrival, renforshort wrote, “i am so excited thank u thank u thank @gflip for havin me on this ur a rockstar”.

The track marks Flipo’s fourth single of the year. All have been collaborations, kicking off with ‘Queen’ featuring mxmtoon in January, followed by ‘Not Even in Vegas’ alongside Thomas Headon and ‘Boys & Girls’ with Austrian producer filous.

They also teamed up with Baker Boy on his latest single ‘My Mind’, lifted from the Yolngu rapper’s forthcoming album ‘Gela’.

Flipo came out as non-binary in June, saying they’d always felt like “a gender smoothie”.

“I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, renforshort released her second EP earlier this year, titled ‘Off Saint Dominique’.

NME gave the six-tracker four stars in a review, saying, “A celebration of ever-changing emotion, ‘Off Saint Dominique’ finds the Canadian singer sure of her voice and playing with how it is used”.