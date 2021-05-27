Listen to G Flip and Thomas Headon link up on new single ‘Not Even In Vegas’

G Flip has returned today with her second single of the year so far, ‘Not Even In Vegas’, with help from fellow Melbourne artist Thomas Headon.

The song, according to G Flip – real name Georgia Flipo, was written about trying to find the “silver lining” of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Headon actually left where he was living in London at the beginning of the year to flee the city’s lockdown and return to his hometown of Melbourne.

Listen to ‘Not Even In Vegas’ below.

“When me and Thomas met we both instantly matched each other’s energy and had a lot of stuff in common,” Flipo said in a press statement.

“We joked about booking a mates trip to Vegas but because of covid there were no flights available so I booked us flights to Dubbo instead – because when Tommy and I are together we can make anywhere feel like Vegas, even rural NSW.”

In a separate statement, Headon said, “‘Not Even In Vegas’ came about after a few times G and I had hung out. We’d tried to write together a few times but somehow always just ended up at a party together.

“We then eventually wrote this song about living like rockstars in Vegas, despite not even being there. It’s a fun little tune that describes both of our friendship so well, hopefully we at least get to go to Vegas together one day.”

‘Not Even In Vegas’ follows from G Flip’s earlier 2021 collaboration with mxmtoon, ‘Queen’. She later performed the song at the 2021 Sydney Mardi Gras parade.

Later this year, she’ll make her Sydney Opera House debut performing as part of the 2021 VIVID Live lineup.