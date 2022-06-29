Listen to G Flip’s stomping cover of ‘Kiwi’ by Harry Styles

G Flip has released two new tracks for the Spotify Singles series: a blistering full-band cover of ‘Kiwi’ by Harry Styles, and an emotive, ballad-esque redux of their own song ‘Gay 4 Me’.

Flip’s take on ‘Kiwi’ (which appears on Styles’ eponymous 2017 album) stays true to the original’s punchy hard-rock sound, replete with the fuzzy effects placed over their lead vocal, the tearing guitar solo around the two-minute mark, and the chanted backing vocals that stud the chorus.

In a statement (via Tone Deaf), Flip explained that they and their band were drawn to cover ‘Kiwi’ after seeing Styles play it at Coachella, saying its inclusion in the ex-One Direction member’s set was “such a highlight for us”.

Noting that their cover was recorded live while they played the drum parts, Flip continued: “I love the challenge of learning a song to sing behind the drum kit. We immediately thought of it when we had to pick a song to cover live.”

Also released as part of Flip’s double A-side was a new version of their recent single ‘Gay 4 Me’. In stark contrast to the gritty, rock-influenced style of the original – which also featured LA singer-songwriter Lauren Sanderson – the new mix is much more emotive and restrained, driven by reverberant grand piano chords and soaring violins.

Have a listen to both songs below:

Flip released ‘Gay 4 Me’ as a standalone single back in February, positioning it as a queer anthem after they came out as non-binary last June. At the time, they explained: “I struggled with my sexual and gender identity for years because there wasn’t anyone that I felt could relate to me. I wish I had a non-binary, gay, lead-singing drummer to watch; it would’ve calmed the dark, confused voices in my head that told me I didn’t belong anywhere as my authentic self.”

‘Gay 4 Me’ was Flip’s first single for 2022; they followed it up last month with ‘Get Me Outta Here’, which came alongside a video that featured their partner, US reality star Chrishell Stause.

The Melbourne artist dropped their debut album ‘About Us’ in 2020, and has kept busy since with a string of collaborative singles. Among them have been ‘Queen’ with mxmtoon, ‘Not Even In Vegas’ with Thomas Headon, ‘Waiting Game’ with Renforshort and ‘Scream’ with UPSAHL. They also appeared on Baker Boy‘s ‘My Mind’.

Having just finished a tour of North America – where they performed three shows with a broken hand – Flip is currently gearing up to appear at a stack of Australian festivals. In addition to all dates of the travelling Spilt Milk and Falls festivals, they’ll perform at Splendour In The Grass in Bryon Bay, Spin Off in Adelaide and Lost Paradise on the NSW Central Coast.

Meanwhile, today (June 29) also saw the release of Peach PRC‘s instalment in the Spotify Singles series. They delivered a cover of Wheatus’ 2000 hit ‘Teenage Dirtbag’, as well as a reimagined version of their single ‘God Is A Freak’. Other recent drops in the series have come from the likes of Glass Animals, Arlo Parks, Tom Morello, Finneas and Coldplay.