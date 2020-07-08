Listen to Gerard Way’s new solo song ‘Here Comes The End’

Gerard Way has shared a new track called ‘Here Comes The End’, which arrived as part of the trailer for The Umbrella Academy season two – you can check it out below.

The song sees the My Chemical Romance frontman team up with LA singer-songwriter Judith Hill, and soundtracks the first glimpse of the Netflix series’ second run.

“I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of The Umbrella Academy was being shot,” Way explained. “By the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality.”

According to a press release, ‘Here Comes The End’ was inspired by current global events, The Rolling Stones and the ’90s output of Primal Scream.

“The clock is moving/ Hands to midnight/ Can we get through this?/ While the walls come down we all pretend/ Here comes the end“, Way and Hill chant in the chorus.

This comes after Way uploaded two previously unreleased demos, ‘PS Earth’ and ‘Crate Amp_01’, to his Soundcloud account in April.

The Umbrella Academy season two will be available to stream on Netflix from July 31. The series’ return was confirmed by Way back in April 2019 with a short trailer.

Way’s Umbrella Academy graphic novels, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, were released between 2007 and 2013, and were then revived in 2018.

Last month, My Chemical Romance announced the rescheduled dates for their postponed US reunion tour. The stint will now begin on September 8, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.