Listen to Glades’ new single ‘Dancing In The Mirror’

Glades are gearing up to release their second studio album later this year, and now they’ve delivered fans another taste of it with new single ‘Dancing In The Mirror’.

A song about self-love and body positivity, it marks the first release of Glades’ in 2021, following a string of singles last year.

It is the fourth cut to be taken from the pop trio’s second album, ‘Planetarium’, which is set for release on Friday April 30.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Dancing In The Mirror’ below:

“I’m not ashamed to say that I did struggle with my own body image,” frontwoman Karina Savage said in a press statement.

“For a long time a mirror was something that I shied away from and I felt bad about myself looking in the mirror.”

‘Dancing In The Mirror’ follows the release of previous singles ‘Vertigo‘, ‘Blonde‘ and ‘Crush‘, all released throughout 2020.

‘Planetarium’ will be the band’s first full-length release since they dropped their debut album ‘To Love You’ in 2018. View the album artwork and tracklist for ‘Planetarium’ below.

Glades’ ‘Planetarium’ album art is:

Advertisement

The tracklist for ‘Planetarium’ is:

01. ‘Apollo 11’

02. ‘Dancing In The Mirror’

03. ‘Blonde’

04. ‘Get In the Way’

05. ‘Vertigo’

06. ‘Crush’

07. ‘Enemy’

08. ‘Too Far Gone’

09. ‘Tension

10. ‘Limbo’

11. ‘Planetarium’

12. ‘How To Break A Heart’

13. ‘Say Anything’

14. ‘Living In Blue’