Listen to Good Morning’s annual double A-side, ‘Out To Pasture’ / ‘Misery’

Settling down from the whirlwind high of last year’s ‘Barnyard’ album, Good Morning have returned with their annual double A-side for 2022: a woozy, ‘80s-esque psych-pop ballad titled ‘Out To Pasture’ and a breezy, sax-flourished indie-rocker called ‘Misery’.

Described as the product of “a refined studio schedule that has seen the band consistently write and record five days a week”, the new release marks a couple of firsts for Good Morning – it commits to memory the first time co-frontman Stefan Blair wrote a string arrangement (heard on the back end of ‘Out To Pasture’) and the first time he and Liam Parsons have experimented with the use of a banjo.

The sax on ‘Misery’ also comes courtesy of Blair’s father, Glenn. For the violin on ‘Out To Pasture’, the duo recruited Naarm/Melbourne-based player Chloe Sanger, who Blair said in a press release “was able to take my vague instructions and turn them into something beautiful”.

On recording with his dad, the singer, guitarist and keyboardist continued: “I’m not saying I’d always like to record with my parents, but that day was a good time. Ultimately I’m just making fun of myself about commodifying my darker thoughts through music. I know that I connect with a lot of darker music, and I know it has it’s place in the world, but it’s hard not to feel like it’s super conceited and dumb at times too.”

As for the genesis of ‘Misery’, Blair said, “I felt like yelling, and when we recorded it I still felt like yelling. The lowkey meeting the high is where I live most [of] the time.”

Check out streams of ‘Out To Pasture’ and ‘Misery’ below:

Alongside the two new singles came the announcement that Good Morning would reissue their entire back-catalogue on vinyl. Courtesy of Polyvinyl, the band will release new pressings of their six longform records – ‘Shawcross’ (2014), ‘Glory’ (2016), ‘Prize // Reward’ (2018), ‘The Option’ (2019), ‘Basketball Breakups’ (2019) and ‘Barnyard’ – on May 27. It’ll mark the first time that ‘Shawcross’ has ever been pressed on wax – cop pre-orders here.

‘Barnyard’ was released last October, following singles ‘Country’, ‘Burning’ and ‘Depends On What I Know’. NME dubbed it one of the best local releases for that month, with writer Alex Gallagher calling it Good Morning’s “most ambitious, accomplished record yet, elevating their idiosyncratic indie-folk to greater heights without losing any of the charm that has underpinned their work to date”.

It was also featured on NME’s list of the best Australian albums for 2021, with Mikey Cahill praising it as “an all topsy, no turvy album of humble indie pop classics and Good Morning’s most cohesive work yet”.

Back in January, the band released a concert film, Barnyard Live At The Victorian Roller Derby League. Shot by Tori Styles, Scarlett Moloney and Shaad D’Souza, the film is available to stream on Good Morning’s YouTube channel.