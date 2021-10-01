Listen to GRAACE’s moving new single ‘Sentimental’

Sydney singer GRAACE has returned with her first new single of the year, sharing the aptly titled ‘Sentimental’.

It’s a change of pace to both of her 2020 releases, ‘Hard To Say’, which featured rapper I.E., and ‘Body Language’. With ‘Sentimental’, GRAACE strips away heavy production and leans into her own voice, sharing raw and honest lyrics about learning to let go of the past.

The single arrived alongside an accompanying music video, directed by Billy Guest. The clip taps into the same vulnerability as the song, featuring intimate VHS-style footage of the singer. Watch it below:

Advertisement