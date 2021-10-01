Listen to GRAACE’s moving new single ‘Sentimental’

Sydney singer GRAACE has returned with her first new single of the year, sharing the aptly titled ‘Sentimental’.
It’s a change of pace to both of her 2020 releases, ‘Hard To Say’, which featured rapper I.E., and ‘Body Language’. With ‘Sentimental’, GRAACE strips away heavy production and leans into her own voice, sharing raw and honest lyrics about learning to let go of the past.
The single arrived alongside an accompanying music video, directed by Billy Guest. The clip taps into the same vulnerability as the song, featuring intimate VHS-style footage of the singer. Watch it below:
“I wrote ‘Sentimental’ as a letter to my past self. I’ve spent the past two years hibernating from most people, moving on from my old life and growing up. I needed to break out of the mental jail that I put myself in: accept my flaws, not give up on myself, and permit myself to grow,” GRAACE – real name Grace Pitts – shared on her social media.
“For years I felt so lost in old memories, wishing I could go back to how things were, who I used to be and change the narratives. It detached me from reality. I had turned into a disassociating zombie.
“I’m always going to be a sentimental person, but the biggest thing I’ve learnt from my early 20’s is that memories are just lessons for the future.”
Last month, GRAACE announced she’ll be playing four shows in November, performing in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. Tickets are available here.