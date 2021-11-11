Listen to Grace Cummings’ raw new single ‘Up In Flames’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Grace Cummings has shared new single ‘Up In Flames’, the second to be lifted from forthcoming album ‘Storm Queen’.

Like previous single ‘Heaven’ back in September, ‘Up In Flames’ is a raw and incendiary cut that pairs Cummings’ distinctive, powerful voice with a sparse accompaniment of acoustic guitar chords.

“You are the sun and I am just the breeze / I will walk with you if you want to walk with me,” Cummings howls as ‘Up In Flames’ reaches its desperate, yearning conclusion.

The new single arrives alongside a live video that sees Cummings performing the song atop a tiled roof, directed by Gil Gilmour. Watch that below:

‘Storm Queen’, Cummings’ second album following 2019’s ‘Refuge Cove’, is set to arrive on January 14 via Sugar Mountain Records. Produced by Cummings herself, many of the songs on the album were captured within the first few takes.

“I always have things very close to the surface – it’s actually harder for me to just exist in the normal world,” Cummings explains in an accompanying statement about the process of creating ‘Storm Queen’.

“I generally feel quite comfortable when I’m recording, because I’m allowed to be absolutely myself instead of trying to hide anything.

“I’m not precious at all about recording; it just doesn’t make sense to me. I am who I am and I sound how I sound, and I’m not really interested in going in like some kind of magician to try to make it sound any different.”

The release of ‘Up In Flames’ coincides with the announcement Cummings will perform a headline show with her band at the Croxton Bandroom on December 10. Tickets are available here.