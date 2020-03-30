Listen to Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong cover Johnny Thunders’ ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has shared another cover from his weekly ‘No Fun Mondays’ quarantine sessions.

Last week he performed his own take of ’60s band Tommy James and the Shondells’ track ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’.

Today (March 30), he shared his latest cover: Johnny Thunders’ 1978 track ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’.

The track was recorded in Armstrong’s bedroom while self-isolating amid the continued coronavirus pandemic.

The War On Drugs and Run The Jewels have both shared rough sketches of new music live from their studios, while Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard has been covering a host of artists for his ‘Live From Home’ series of live streams that ended yesterday (March 29).

Green Day released their latest album ‘Father Of All…’ last month. An NME review of the record said the album saw the trio “eschewing the politics and having a good old knees-up on a raucous 13th album.

“Green Day have been bold and brazen and free of pretence. Their intent is laid bare when comparing two of the band’s record sleeves: ‘American Idiot’ was a heart like a hand grenade, ‘Father Of All’ is a unicorn puking a rainbow. Don’t try to make sense of it. Just enjoy.”

The band also recently postponed their upcoming Asia tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.