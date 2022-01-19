Listen to Griff and Sigrid’s empowering new single, ‘Head On Fire’

Griff and Sigrid have released a brand new single together called ‘Head On Fire’ – you can check it out below.

The two pop stars began teasing the joint project recently in a series of cryptic videos posted on their social media accounts.

The collaboration came about after the pair connected online during the pandemic and then later met in person – something that led to a blossoming friendship and creative partnership between the two.

Their new song, which is described as an “empowering new anthem”, was BBC Radio One’s Hottest New Record tonight (January 19) and you can watch the song’s striking new video below.

Describing how the pair first connected, Sigrid said: “Griff and I met sharing a pizza at the Rueben Selby show at Fashion Week in London…We went to the studio a while later and just had a day of talking about life, before writing ‘Head On Fire’.”

Of the song, Sigrid added: “It’s about that feeling when you meet someone who just flips everything upside down and you can’t focus on anything else but that person. [Griff’s] just lovely, and it’s been so much fun working with her.”

Griff added: “I’ve looked up to Sigrid so much, especially as a young girl who broke through making powerful, credible pop music. So I was excited to hear she wanted to write. We hung out and made ‘Head On Fire’, this really fun, feel-good song, and I’m excited for the world to finally hear us on a track together.”

Sigrid had previously opened up about her admiration for Griff in an interview with NME last year.

“I definitely see parts of myself in Griff a bit, it’s really nice to know there are other girls doing the same thing and we can talk about stuff whenever – it’s a supportive gang,” she told NME.

“Griff and I decided to meet up and write a little bit together recently, which was fun. Of course we wanted to be in the studio and see what happened there, but it was also really nice to hang out and chat about how things are going and how we’re feeling.”

The song is the first new material from Griff since her August 2021 single ‘One Night’, while Sigrid shared two songs from her upcoming album in ‘Mirror’ and ‘Burning Bridges’ last year.

Both artists are also set to hit the road this year, with Griff beginning a world tour in North America this month; the tour will include dates in UK and Europe. She will also support Dua Lipa on her UK and European tour this spring.

Sigrid, meanwhile, will play her biggest-ever UK, Ireland and European tour, including a show at London’s SSE Arena Wembley, in March.