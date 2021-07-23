Listen to H3000’s cosmic new single ‘Flames’

H3000 – the new project from Luke Steele, of Empire Of The Sun and The Sleepy Jackson, with Charli XCX and Lana Del Ray collaborator Jarrad Rogers – have shared a transcendent new single titled ‘Flames’.

Described in a press release as “an ode to clarity and inspiration for the eternal at a time of confusion and murkiness”, the track simmers along with bright, buoyant pad synths, understated percussion and warbling textural undertones.

‘Flames’ was released today (July 23) alongside a cinematic, 3D-animated music video, in which a pair of astronauts explore an exotic new planet dotted with glowing crystal formations and a mysterious beam in a neon-flourished flowerbed. Take a look at it below:

Advertisement

“I love the fact that there’s this mixed hope in ‘Flames’,” Rogers said. “It picks you up, and lets you admit where something’s at, and gives you some kind of hope – tells you it’s gonna be okay.”

H3000 are set to release their self-titled debut album on September 17 via EMI/Universal. ‘Flames’ is the third single to be shared from it, following ‘July Heat’ back in March and ‘Running’ in May.

Steele and Rogers announced their new project alongside the debut of ‘July Heat’. At the time, the pair said their collaborative effort “seeks to tune the heart to a Year 3000 frequency where profound imagery and a melodic anchor challenge the listener to make a connection”.