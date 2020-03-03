Listen to Haim’s “therapeutic” new single ‘The Steps’

Haim have released another new track from their upcoming third album – listen to ‘The Steps’ below.

The Los Angeles sisters shared details of their new record ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ yesterday (March 3), confirming that it will arrive on April 24.

Following on from 2017’s ‘Something To Tell You‘, the LP has already been previewed with the songs ‘Summer Girl‘, ‘Now I’m In It‘ and ‘Hallelujah‘.

As promised yesterday, Haim have now unveiled ‘The Steps’ which premiered on Radio 1 this evening as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record in the World.

Speaking of the new track, Danielle Haim described the chorus line of “You don’t understand me” as “therapeutic” while urging fans to scream it out in solidarity whilst listening.

‘The Steps’ arrives with an accompanying video, which was co-directed by Danielle Haim and the group’s longstanding collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson. In the clip, we follow each Haim member as they go about their morning routines.

Discussing ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ in a recent NME Big Read interview, the sisters said “the mantra of this record is all about being fearless.

“I feel like there are so many times when there’s that voice in your head going. ‘Be scared, be scared, stop, stop, stop,’ and with this record, we’ve shut that thing off so if one of us is like that, I have two sisters who say, ‘Keep going’.”

Haim teased their upcoming album on social media earlier this week, asking fans to guess its title by sharing the acronym “WIMPIII’.

Looking ahead to festival season, Haim are set to headline Latitude as well as featuring on the line-up for Belgium’s Rock Werchter, Denmark’s Roskilde and more.