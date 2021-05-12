Listen to Hallie’s second single of the year, ‘Fairy Bread’

Brisbane artist Hallie has today marked the release of her second single of 2021 thus far, ‘Fairy Bread’.

‘Fairy Bread’, written towards the end of last year, follows on from previous track ‘Sydney Hates Me’ which dropped at the top of the year.

She’s also delivered a music video to accompany the song, which features her and model Madeline Vlahek indulging a two-person dinner party, with no shortage of the titular party snack.

Watch the video, directed by Charles Buxton-Leslie and Summer King, below.

“’Fairy Bread’ was written at the end of last year’s ‘party stage’, when I was also falling in love,” Hallie explained of the song in a press statement.

“I felt myself being more overcome by the person I was dating than the partying, and was craving some more damn wholesomeness. It’s about taking the next, more intimate step with someone and finding out what they’re like when they’re not ‘on’ or in their party outfit or, in our case, covered in sprinkles.

“I ended up co-producing the song with my partner/the inspo, which made it even more special. I think this is my favourite and most meaningful song I’ve ever written.”

In addition to the song’s release, Hallie has also announced a string of new headline shows in conjunction with her support slots for artists like Great Gable and Hatchie.

She’ll be playing free shows in Sydney and in Wollongong, as well as an additional show in Melbourne.

Hallie’s ‘Fairy Bread’ 2021 tour dates are:

JUNE

Saturday 19 – Sydney, Vic On The Park

Sunday 20 – Wollongong, North Gong Hotel

Thursday 24 – Melbourne, The Leadbeater