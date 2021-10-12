Listen to Hayden Thorpe’s gorgeous new song ‘Golden Ratio’

Hayden Thorpe has shared a brand new song ahead of the imminent release of his new album – watch the video for ‘Golden Ratio’ below.

The track is the final preview of the former Wild Beats frontman’s second solo album, ‘Moondust For My Diamond’, which lands on Friday (October 15) via Domino.

Discussing the new song, Thorpe said: “When I was writing ‘Golden Ratio’, I landed upon it as a kind of simple devotional song to science. I see music very much as a replication of nature, the shapes and patterns that we perceive in music are found in all kinds of things like flowers and shells.

“Science and mathematics have allowed us to decipher this hidden order. Writing songs therefore becomes less about summoning from within and more about noticing what’s already there.”

Watch the video for the new track below:

The new record, which follows 2019 debut ‘Diviner’ and last year’s ‘Aerial Songs’ EP, has been previewed by a number of songs ahead of its release.

Upon the album’s announcement back in July, Thorpe shared first single ‘The Universe Is Always Right’, before subsequent tracks ‘Metafeeling’ and ‘Parallel Feeling’ were also shared.

On the album’s release date this Friday, Thorpe will play a headline show at London’s Chats Palace, before November dates in support of Jon Hopkins follow.

See the full list of tour dates below:

OCTOBER 2021

15 – Chat’s Palace, London

NOVEMBER 2021

6 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge w/ Jon Hopkins

7 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium w/ Jon Hopkins

8 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France w/ Jon Hopkins

14 – Helsinki Music Centre, Helsinki, Finland w/ Jon Hopkins

15 – Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany w/ Jon Hopkins

16 – Amare, Den Haag, Netherlands w/ Jon Hopkins

18 – L’Auditori, Barcelona, Spain w/ Jon Hopkins

20 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway w/ Jon Hopkins

21 – DR Koncerhuset, Copenhagen, Denmark w/ Jon Hopkins

23 – Royal Albert Hall, London w/Jon Hopkins

25 – Gota Lejon, Stockholm, Sweden w/ Jon Hopkins

26 – Laeiszhalle, Hamburg, Germany w/ Jon Hopkins