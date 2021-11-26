Listen to Hayley Mary’s surprise new EP, ‘Fall In Love’

Hayley Mary has surprised fans today by releasing her new EP, ‘Fall In Love’, without any prior announcement.

The Jezabels frontwoman’s new EP, her third thus far, features five tracks, the majority of which were at The Grove by DMA’S member Johnny Took as well as Scott Horcroft. Took and Mary have been longtime collaborators, in addition to their romantic relationship, with Took working on most of Mary’s solo work to date.

The EP’s title track and lead single, however, was co-produced by Mary and Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson during Melbourne’s most recent lockdown. Of the song, Mary said, “I wanted to write a really straight-up feel-good love song about breaking up and making up.

“A couple of mates of mine were both newly single and I could tell they wanted to fall in love with each other a little bit, even if it wasn’t particularly wise. I found it cute so I wrote a song about it. Guess it’s just something anyone can relate to really. Who hasn’t been lonely and wanted to dive in and fall in love?”

Watch the music video for ‘Fall In Love’, and listen to the full EP, below.

‘Fall In Love’ is Mary’s third EP, and second of the year following the release of ‘The Drip’ back in June. Her debut EP, ‘The Piss, The Perfume’, was released last year.

Mary recently revealed she’ll be reuniting with The Jezabels to take on a nationwide tour for the tenth anniversary of their debut album ‘Prisoner’. The band will play the 2011 album in full on the tour, taking place in June of next year.

Over the weekend, Mary linked up with Holy Holy and Tia Gostelow to deliver a stirring cover of Empire Of The Sun‘s ‘Walking On A Dream’ for ABC’s The Sound.