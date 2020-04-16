Hayley Williams has shared the official lyric video for her new single ‘Why We Ever’ – watch it below.

The Paramore frontwoman released her debut solo EP ‘Petals For Armor I’ in February, with the project’s second half due to arrive on May 8. Part 1 was previewed with the songs ‘Simmer‘, ‘Leave It Alone‘ and ‘Cinnamon‘.

Now, Williams has unveiled ‘Why We Ever’. Reminiscing about a previous relationship, on the song’s hook she sings: “And now I can’t seem to remember why/ We ever felt like we had to say goodbye/ I can’t seem to remember why/ Can’t seem to remember why.”

Speaking on the new song, Williams said: “I was at the lowest point I’d been in some time. My sadness shows. Now I look back and credit this night as being the beginning of a new season of my life, where I hold myself accountable for learning to love better. I’ve let myself down a lot in love. This was the start of recognising bad patterns and acknowledging that I’m ready to grow out of them.”

Watch the lyric video for ‘Why We Ever’ below:

The track follows the release of ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’, which features backing vocals from Boygenius – the project of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, ‘Over Yet’ and ‘My Friend’.

Earlier this week, Williams shared a cover of Tegan and Sara‘s ‘Call It Off’ on her Instagram.

The track comes from from the Canadian duo’s 2007 album ‘The Con’. On Twitter, Williams provided some context for the cover: “just wanna say it was a rough handfulla days and im tryin to come out of it. music is the only constant right now, for me.”

In March, Williams reiterated her stance on no longer performing ‘Misery Business’ at Paramore concerts due to its “anti-feminist” lyrics, specifically the line: “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change.” The singer originally said she would no longer perform the track in 2018.