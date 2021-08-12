Listen to Hearteyes’ new single with Jordon Alexander, ‘Electroboy’

Sydney artist Hearteyes has linked up with Jordon Alexander (aka Mall Grab) for a collaborative single titled ‘Electroboy’. The reflective slow-burner is buoyed by languorous, reverb-heavy guitars, vocals floating hazily above.

In a statement, Hearteyes explained the song’s title was directly inspired by Andy Behrman’s memoir of the same name, exploring the writer’s experience of bipolar disorder.

“The song basically talks about running away from one’s problems and disappearing for days to weeks with no word of warning to anyone,” he said.

“While selfish to observers, the protagonist treats it as a pilgrimage to self enlightenment, using past memories and experiences to outline a map to where one must travel to achieve happiness and normality.”

Listen to ‘Electroboy’ below:

‘Electroboy’ is the latest single to be lifted from Hearteyes’ forthcoming mixtape ‘Headbangers 2′, which is set for release later this month on August 27.

In addition to Alexander, the nine-track project will also feature collaborations with Helix Tears’ 8485, French artists Brodinski and Coucou Chloe and pop punk-influenced Australian artist Up Late.

The mixtape will be the first full release through Good Manners’ new boutique label Coalesce. Introduced back in June, label founders commented that they were “intent on fostering a community of artists who span genres but share a core commonality”.

“Coalesce represents abrasive textures, classic pop sensibilities and high-level production, whether that be reflected through hyperpop, punk or electronica,” they said at the time.

“Music that sounds equally at home in a DIY club venue or ricocheting off the brick walls of an abandoned warehouse.”

Hearteyes was one of three of the label’s first signings, along with cookii and Lonelyspeck.