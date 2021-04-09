Listen to Hein Cooper’s new single ‘Pretend’

Sydney singer-songwriter Hein Cooper has returned with his first song since 2019, releasing new single ‘Pretend’.

The track was premiered on triple j’s Good Nights earlier this week before landing on streaming services today (April 9).

It’s an ode to love, fluctuating between languid acoustic guitar and bright, chorus production, combined with a catchy hook where Cooper sings “you’re all I think about” on a loop.

Check it out below.

Speaking of the track in a press statement, Cooper revealed the context behind the song.

“It’s all about escaping this world,” he said. “I picture two lovers getting abducted by a spaceship and heading on a journey through their craziest dreams. It’s an out-of-world experience to who knows where.”

A music video for the song was also premiered on The AU Review, in which Cooper goes to a party dressed in a giant bear costume and meets a girl similarly dressed as a dinosaur. The featured actress happens to be his wife.

The song is Cooper’s first new music since his 2019 album ‘Underneath It All’ was released, the follow up to his debut, ‘The Art Of Escape’.

He appeared on triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ segment in 2019 to perform an acoustic rendition of Lily Allen‘s 2009 single ‘The Fear’.