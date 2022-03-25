Listen to Hermitude link up with The Jungle Giants for new single ‘When You Feel Like This’

Electronic duo Hermitude have linked up with The Jungle Giants for a collaborative new single, titled ‘When You Feel Like This’.

Released today (March 25), the song is lifted from Hermitude’s forthcoming album ‘Mirror Mountain’, due out May 6 via Elefant Tracks. It’s built around a two-step beat, glitchy percussion and modulated synths, with the bright, distinctive vocals of The Jungle Giants’ frontman Sam Hales tying it all together.

An accompanying music video also arrived alongside the track, directed by Daniel Merson and produced by Riley Saxton. In it, we follow a young boy on the run from a troupe of monkey-masked bandits, until the tables turn on them. Check it out below.

“‘When You Feel Like This’ is the positive peak of the album, it’s the feel good vibe that we wanted on the record,” Hermitude said in a press statement. “It was mid pandemic when we were writing and we wanted some positivity to burst through the bleakness of the time.

“Getting Sam on board for ‘When You Feel Like This’ was a great experience. He’s one of those people with a really infectious energy and it was super inspiring to be around in the studio. Just good vibes and fun and I think his style was a perfect fit for the positive angle we were looking for with ‘When You Feel Like This’ and the album.”

The duo have shared other tastes of the forthcoming album in singles ‘St Claire’ and ‘Promises’, featuring Andie.

Elsewhere, The Jungle Giants released their latest LP ‘Love Signs’ last year. Two singles off the record made it into triple j’s 2021 Hottest 100, ‘Treat You Right’ and the titular track ‘Love Signs’, coming in at Number 68 and 18, respectively.