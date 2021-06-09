Listen to Hiatus Kaiyote’s new song ‘Chivalry Is Not Dead’

Hiatus Kaiyote have shared new single ‘Chivalry Is Not Dead’, the latest to be lifted from forthcoming album ‘Mood Valiant’ ahead of its arrival later this month.

The third single from the art-pop outfit’s new album (following ‘Red Room’ and ‘Get Sun’) dissects the mating rituals of the animal kingdom, from leopard slugs to seahorses.

“After we did [2015 album] ‘Choose Your Weapon’, we had to make radio edits of our songs, and all of our shit is like 6 or 7 minutes long! So ‘Chivalry’ was me fucking with the ‘hit record’ formula,” explains the band’s Nai Palm.

“I’m gonna write a song that’s 3:40 long, and it’s about sex, but I’m gonna make it fucking weird. Examples from the natural world that are fucking with the status quo.”

Listen to ‘Chivalry Is Not Dead’ below:

‘Mood Valiant’, Hiatus Kaiyote’s third studio album and first in six years, is set to arrive on June 25 on Flying Lotus‘ Brainfeeder label via Ninja Tune.

The band initially laid down tracks for the album in 2018, but had to halt the recording process following Nai Palm’s breast cancer diagnosis that year.

“When you think your life is going to be taken away from you, it makes you think about who you are,” the singer said upon announcing the album.

“I guess after the breast cancer scare I decided that I needed to prove to life that the offering I have is genuine. My only wish is to live and offer my experience of time and beauty.”

To launch ‘Mood Valiant’, Hiatus Kaiyote will embark on a national tour from July with stops in Melbourne, Canberra, Newcastle, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane. The band will also headline Astral People’s 10th Birthday event at Vivid Festival in August, and will perform as part of the rescheduled Bluesfest this October.