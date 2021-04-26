Listen to Hiatus Kaiyote’s silky new single ‘Red Room’

Hiatus Kaiyote have continued the lead-up to the release of their highly anticipated new album, dropping new single ‘Red Room’.

The song is incredibly stripped-back compared to previous single ‘Get Sun’, and stems from a bass and drum groove composed in Brazil back in 2019 by band members Paul Bender and Perrin Moss.

Both ‘Red Room’ and ‘Get Sun’, which features Brazilian arranger Arthur Verocai, will appear on Hiatus Kaiyote’s first album in six years, ‘Mood Valiant’, out June 25.

Listen to ‘Red Room’ below.

“My vocal booth had a red light in it, and I was thinking about my old house that had all this red-colored glass in it,” vocalist Nai Palm said of the song’s inception. “When the sun set in my room at a certain hour my whole room was red.”

“Essentially it was just having fun,” Bender added.

“We were warm, we were in another country. Of course, not knowing there was a big pandemic coming, the context of the ‘red room’ now and what that means to everyone sitting in isolation is kind of relevant.”

‘Red Room’ also serves as the fastest song the band has ever recorded from conception to completion.

Besides being the band’s first album in over half a decade, ‘Mood Valiant’ also marks Hiatus Kaiyote’s first release via Flying Lotus‘ record label, Brainfeeder.

Hiatus Kaiyote will be touring ‘Mood Valiant’ around the country from July through to October. Before then, however, they’ll be playing Melbourne concert series April Sun in early May and rural Queensland festival Jungle Love just two weeks after that.

In addition, the band are also on the lineup for the third season of The Set, which premiered over the weekend and saw Missy Higgins and Birdz team up for a cover of Destiny’s Child‘s ‘Survivor’.