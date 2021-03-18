Listen to Holiday Sidewinder’s new song ‘Survive This’

Holiday Sidewinder has shared a new Bandcamp-exclusive song titled ‘Survive This’, released in the wake of “another woman being murdered by a man – just walking home after dark”.

The song, co-written and produced with Ben Mark, details the narrator’s experiences of sexual violence and imagines retribution – “Say go high but I wanna go low/Hunt the fucker down for revenge though,” Sidewinder sings on the track’s chorus.

Listen to ‘Survive This’ below. It’s available to download on Bandcamp, with all proceeds donated to Refuge UK.

On social media, Sidewinder said she’d originally intended for ‘Survive This’ to be a Halloween release “about the real ghouls in our society”, but that its message felt timely given the current climate.

“I thought this song might hit a chord and serve as some tension release for anyone exhausted by the patriarchy, misogyny and hate crimes against women,” Sidewinder wrote.

Back in December, the Sydney-born indie-pop singer shared her latest single ‘The Real Tea’. Last year also saw the former Bridezilla frontwoman release a handful of other singles.

These included a cover of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds‘ ‘Red Right Hand’ and the originals ‘Twin Flames’ and ‘Lazy GF’.

Sidewinder’s debut album, ‘Forever or Whatever’, arrived back in 2019.