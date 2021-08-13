Listen to Holy Holy’s lockdown cover of Ball Park Music’s ‘Cherub’

Rockers Holy Holy have shared a lockdown cover of Ball Park Music‘s ‘Cherub’, to commemorate a now-cancelled appearance at Sydney’s Winter In The Domain.

The two outfits were meant to be performing at the event this month, after their initial July date was rescheduled due to lockdowns and border closures. With these restrictions still in place, event organisers announced yesterday (August 12) that they would be cancelling the performance altogether.

In response to the news, Holy Holy took to social media to share a cover of their co-headliner’s 2020 single, writing “Very sad that ‘the best concert lineup of 2021’ (ref @ballparkmusic , 2021), is not going ahead.

“As some consolation, we have done a lockdown-special cover of ‘Cherub’ by @ballparkmusic; a beautiful song, we hope you enjoy our version. We loved making it, despite having to do so from separate states.”

Check it out below.

Speaking to triple j, Ball Park Music frontman Sam Cromack thanked the duo for the cover.

“We love it,” he said. “We’ve known the [Holy Holy] peeps for years and have always loved their company. We were so genuinely looking forward to our show together. But look, we’ll get there.”

Back in June, Ball Park Music shared their own Holy Holy cover to celebrate being co-headliners for the Winter In The Domain event. They opted for ‘Sentimental And Monday’ from the duo’s debut album ‘When The Storms Would Come’.

A recent survey conducted by I Lost My Gig found that Australia’s live entertainment industry is losing an average $16million in potential revenue each week, totalling $64million since the start of July.

Parts of New South Wales have been in lockdown since late June, while Metropolitan Melbourne and the ACT are also currently in lockdown.

A running list of events continue to be affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, such as Vivid Sydney and BIGSOUND.