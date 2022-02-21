Listen to Hope D’s new pop-rock single ‘Hate Goodbyes’

Hope D is back with her first new single for the year, a pop-rock cut titled ‘Hate Goodbyes’.

The track chronicles a turbulent on-again, off-again relationship and the inability to properly end things, packaged in powerful instrumentals and Hope D’s bold vocals. Listen to the single below.

“I wrote ‘Hate Goodbyes’ in 2018 about a relationship that was constantly ending and starting again,” the Brisbane singer explained in a press statement.

“It was difficult to come to the realisation that we shouldn’t be together and just call it off completely, but the thought of that final goodbye was so unbearable that we continuously kept the relationship going after it would end. I would come to terms with the reality that we were only together because it was painful not to be, which caused spirals, emotional shut offs, and yet again another breakup.”

To celebrate the release of her new single, Hope D will hit the road for an east coast tour in April. She’ll be joined by her band, as well as guests Noah Dillon and Platonic Sex. Tickets are available here, and the full run of dates can be found below.

Last year, Hope D released her debut EP ‘Cash Only’. It was followed by the single ‘Happy Hangover’ in September, which she penned with G Flip.

Hope D’s ‘Hate Goodbyes’ 2022 tour dates are:

APRIL

8 — Sydney, Factory Theatre

9 — Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

29 — Hobart, Altar

MAY

6 — Byron Bay, The Northern

7 — Brisbane, Princess Theatre

13 — Melbourne, Corner Hotel

27 — Gold Coast, Miami Marketta