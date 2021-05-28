Listen to I Know Leopard’s new single ‘Lover Automatic’

Sydney band I Know Leopard have returned with their first new music in two years with new single ‘Lover Automatic’.

The single, co-produced by Tones And I and Mallrat collaborator Konstantin Kerstin, sees the band take more of an alt-pop route as opposed to the ’70s-inspired rock of most of their previous work.

In addition to the single, they’ve also dropped an accompanying music video. Animated by Sydney designer Luke Saunders, the video sees each of the band’s members – Luke, Rosie and Jenny – reborn as vampires.

Watch the retro-inspired music video below.

As previously mentioned, this is the first bit of new music we’ve gotten from I Know Leopard since 2019. That year saw the release of the band’s debut album ‘Love Is A Landmine’.

In a press release, the band shared that they’ve been working on new music throughout the lockdown period of the last year. In addition, frontman Luke O’Loughlin has been co-writing with other artists, such as Foster The People and electronic duo The Knocks on their 2020 collaborative single ‘All About You’.

The release of ‘Lover Automatic’ also comes with news that the band will be playing their first live shows in 18 months, where they’ll be showcasing unreleased music as well as the new single.

The band will be playing two shows next month with Georgia June supporting, with one at Melbourne’s The Night Cat on June 18 and another at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on June 26.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now.