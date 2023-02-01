Listen to Inhaler’s emotive new song, ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’

Inhaler have today (February 1) unveiled an emotive new track called ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’ – check it out below.

It’s the third single to be released from their upcoming second album, ‘Cuts & Bruises’, released on February 17. Prior to this, the band had shared two more tracks from the album, ‘Love Will Get You There‘ and ‘These Are The Days‘.

Speaking about how the inspiration behind their new new piano-driven track, the band said: “Whilst on tour in America last year we were listening to a lot of music by some of the great American writers such as Bob Dylan, The Band, Bruce Springsteen etc.

“Listening to these artists while travelling on big open highways resonated with us and helped shape this song into making us sound more like a live band than we had before.”

Check out the new song here:

Recently, Inhaler spoke about their experience of touring with Arctic Monkeys, calling the band “the most lovely and welcoming guys”.

The Irish group played a run of shows with Alex Turner and co. in Europe last summer, and are set to open for them again on the European leg of their world tour later this year.

Speaking to NME for a Big Read cover feature, Inhaler frontman Eli Hewson said: “It still isn’t really resonating that we’re doing it. But they’re the most lovely and welcoming guys, so we’ve just got to try and be the best band we can.”

Bassist Robert Keating then joked that Inhaler were “searching for better leather jackets” for the upcoming Monkeys tour. “It’s hard to not feel like a child when you’re around them,” he added.

As for what fans can expect from this year’s gigs, Hewson told NME: “It’s going to be a better show. It’s not just five lads on stage chancing their arm anymore; we actually have to step up and make it a real thing.”

Elsewhere in the latest Big Read, Inhaler said that watching the Beatles documentary Get Back helped them to relieve the pressure of making their forthcoming second album, ‘Cuts & Bruises’.

Additionally, Hewson told NME that creating the follow up to their 2021 debut was a “struggle” for the band. “We had such a hard time making this record,” he said. “We thought, ‘Aren’t you meant to enjoy making a record to some extent?’”

Inhaler are due to embark on a UK headline tour next month (find tickets here) before supporting Harry Styles in Dublin this June.