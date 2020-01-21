Listen to Inhaler’s new single ‘We Have To Move On’

Inhaler, the Dublin-based band of Bono‘s son Elijah Hewson, have shared their new single ‘We Have To Move On’.

The band recently featured in this year’s NME 100 and were described as going “straight for the throat (and the arenas)”.

Writing about the track, which you can listen to below, on their Instagram page they said: “We’ve been playing this one live for a while and can’t wait for you guys to finally be able to make out the words! Hope you like it, play it loud in your car, play it to your mammy, blare it out your window and play it to your neighbours.”

Last summer, the band teamed up with Noel Gallagher‘s daughter Anaïs who helped shoot the video for their single ‘My Honest Face’.

The band also supported Gallagher during his huge Heaton Park show in Manchester last year.

“We’ve done our fair share of small pubs and clubs, which was great but it’s also good to have those big shows where you’re given 30 minutes to do what you like,” bassist Rob Keating told NME at the time. “There was no pressure on us and to have that platform was great. To see what it’s like to perform on those stages, because obviously that’s our end goal.”

Frontman Eli Hewson also said he was under no illusions about how his connections might give the band an advantage in the music industry.

“For me and for us as a band, we’ve known that there’s going to be doors open,” he said.

“There’s no doubt about it, but those doors will shut just as fast as they open if we’re not good. It’s the pressure to step up our game and not be shite.”