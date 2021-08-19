Listen to Iron Maiden’s adrenaline-fuelled new track ‘Stratego’

Iron Maiden have released new single ‘Stratego’, the second preview of their long-awaited 17th album, ‘Senjutsu’ – you can listen to it below.

The metal icons returned last month with ‘The Writing On The Wall’, their first new track in six years. The band subsequently confirmed that their new studio album will arrive this September.

Written by guitarist Janick Gers and founding member/bassist Steve Harris, the adrenaline-fuelled ‘Stratego’ was recorded back in 2019 at Guillaume Tell studios in Paris. It was produced by Kevin “Caveman” Shirley and co-produced by Harris.

The song’s digital visualiser sees a red flag, sporting the band’s mascot Eddie decked out in samurai gear, flapping as the track plays. You can listen to ‘Stratego’ below.

Earlier this month, the band released a short film to detail the creation of ‘Senjutsu’.

The film sees bassist Steve Harris, frontman Bruce Dickinson and producer Kevin Shirley discussing the record on location at Paris’ Guillaume Tell Studio, where the band also recorded 2015’s ‘The Book of Souls’.

“It’s been a very, very good experience,” said Dickinson. “I think this is a better album than Book Of Souls. I really do. I haven’t heard it all back yet because I’ve been in the middle of doing it.”

Speaking back in October 2020, Dickinson said that Iron Maiden had been “working together a little bit in the studio” after the band was forced to cancel last year’s ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ tour (the Europen leg was recently postponed until 2022).

“In the meantime, what are we doing? Well, we’re doing bits of writing,” Dickinson said. “I’m talking to Steve [Harris, bass]. We’ve been working together a little bit in the studio. On what, I can’t tell you, ’cause they’d have to kill me.”

In April, Adrian Smith said that fans would be “delighted” over what was to come.

Meanwhile, Dickinson has tested positive for coronavirus, days after a positive case in his household forced him to cancel a spoken-word tour of the UK.