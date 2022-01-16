Listen to J.I.D team up with 21 Savage and Baby Tate on new single ‘Surround Sound’

J.I.D has linked up with fellow Atlanta rappers 21 Savage and Baby Tate for a new collaborative single, titled ‘Surround Sound’.

Released on Friday (January 14), the first portion of the cut sees J.I.D and Savage trading verses over punchy beats, before Tate enters with sultry R&B vocals. The track changes pace after this, taking on a darker edge as J.I.D delivers rapid-fire bars.

An accompanying music video also arrived alongside the single, directed by Mac Grant and Chad Tennies. It opens with clips of the rappers atop cars surrounded by a group of women, before mirroring the song’s stylistic change and pivoting to black and white footage of multiple J.I.Ds in an eerie house.



It’s the first taste of J.I.D’s forthcoming album ‘The Forever Story’, which is set to arrive sometime this year. It’ll mark his first LP since releasing ‘DiCaprio 2’ back in 2018.

Savage – who also released his last album in 2018 – shared two of his own new singles at the end of last year. Taking to Instagram to announce the new cuts, he wrote: “let’s go into 2022 the right way”.

The tracks, ‘No Debate’ and ‘Big Smoke’, arrived alongside a joint music video, and were produced by Cardo and Deats and Kid Hazel, respectively.

Elsewhere, Tate linked up with Princess Nokia for the track ‘Boys Are From Mars’ in September last year. Shortly after, she decided to change her moniker slightly, dropping the ‘Yung’ from Yung Baby Tate.