Listen to Jack White and Q-Tip team up on sinister new track ‘Hi-De-Ho’

Jack White has teamed up with A Tribe Called Quest‘s Q-Tip for a brand new track called ‘Hi-De-Ho’ – listen to it below.

The new collaboration is the latest preview of White’s upcoming new album ‘Fear Of The Dawn’, one of two records he’ll be releasing this year, alongside ‘Entering Heaven Alive’.

Following on from the album’s title track and the blistering ‘Taking Me Back’, ‘Hi-De-Ho’ plays like a southern voodoo chant fed through a distorted vortex that blends rap, rock and electronica.

White also shared ‘Queen Of The Bees’, a mellow acoustic number and the latest preview from ‘Entering Heaven Alive’. “I feel lonely/ When I’m left all alone/ I feel homely/ When you leave me at home,” he sings on the puckish song.

You can check out both tracks below:

White announced both ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ back in November of last year. The former – White’s first solo album since 2018’s ‘Boarding House Reach’ – is set to arrive first on April 8, with its follow-up set for release on July 22. Both will be released via White’s own label, Third Man Records.

At the time of the announcement, a press release said White’s creative process over the past few years had resulted in “two entirely different albums” which are “each defined by different inspirations, different themes [and] different moods”.

In January, White shared new single ‘Love Is Selfish’, a far more sparse and gentle acoustic ballad lifted from ‘Entering Heaven Alive’. The same month, he shared a live performance video for ‘Taking Me Back’ that sees him and his band playing the song in the Blue Room at Third Man Records’ headquarters.

Following the release of ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ in April, White will embark on an extensive headline tour with stops in North America, Europe and the UK.

“I’m doing songs from everything I’ve ever done in my life. Everything that I was the main songwriter or main singer, then that’s kind of in our bag of tricks,” White said of the upcoming tour in an interview with Alt 98.7. “I think we ended up having over 80 the last time I went on the road.”

Last year, White played a surprise set on a rooftop in London to celebrate the grand opening of a new Third Man Records store in the city. The shop is the label’s third physical outlet, joining existing buildings in Nashville, Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan.