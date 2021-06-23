Listen to Jade Bird’s new Bee Gees-inspired single ‘Now Is The Time’

Jade Bird has shared her latest single ‘Now Is The Time’ – you can hear the new song below.

The track is the latest preview of Bird’s second album ‘Different Kinds Of Light’, which is set for release on August 13 via Glassnote Records.

Speaking about ‘Now Is The Time’, Bird said in a statement: “‘Now Is The Time’ is the only song to have me smiling and laughing listening to it back in RCA. We had the Bee Gees in mind and soul, triple-tracking the vocals and putting a load of chorus on the guitar.

Advertisement

“I wrote it at the foot of our hotel bed in Mexico City. It’s a big motivational anthem for someone I want to put my arms around or lift them in the darkest time.”

Bird added of the song, which you can hear above: “Given that I wrote it mid-pandemic, the sentiment of getting to the backend of this hell is heavily felt now, when I play it live and do a two-step with my bass player!”

Bird recently announced details of a UK tour for March 2022 – you can check out the dates below.

March 2022

19 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

20 – The Great Hall, Cardiff

21 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

23 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

26 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

27 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

29 – Newcastle University, Newcastle

30 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

31 – O2 Academy, Leeds

Advertisement

Bird is also set to perform at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, which will take place across the August Bank Holiday Weekend (27-29).