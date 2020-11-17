Listen to Jagwar Ma’s Jono Ma remix Mildlife’s ‘Automatic’

Mildlife have shared a trio of remixes for the title track from their latest album ‘Automatic’ – one by Jono Ma of Jagwar Ma, and two by UK duo Psychemagik.

Ma’s ‘Descend Mix’ is heavily indebted to acid house, with a warped 303 bass synth twisting throughout alongside a hypnotic, repetitive electronic beat. Psychemagik’s percussion-centric reworks go in a different direction, drawing on trip-hop and industrial influences.

In addition, Mildlife have shared a new music video for the original track, made with longtime collaborator Hayden Sommerville. See that – and listen to all three remixes – below:

‘Automatic’, Mildlife’s second full-length album, arrived back in September of this year.

Speaking to NME, the band discussed the record’s closing title track – which, on the vinyl edition, ends with a locked groove that infinitely repeats the album’s name.

“It’s kind of a subtle comment on these automatic things that are happening [and that] you have to intervene sometimes to be aware of that automation,” explained singer and synthesist Kevin McDowell.

“I like the idea as well that people are maybe sitting around listening to the record,” bassist Tom Shanahan added. “Perhaps they’ve had a few wines, fallen asleep and they’ve woken up at like 2am just to the sound of ‘AUTOMATIC, AUTOMATIC, AUTOMATIC’.”