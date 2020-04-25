Listen to Jamie xx’s euphoric two-hour Essential Mix for Radio 1

Jamie xx shared a euphoric new Essential Mix for BBC Radio 1 in the early hours of this morning (April 25) – listen back to the whole thing below.

The two-hour mix follows the producer’s recent return with single ‘Idontknow’, his first solo track in five years.

“This is me about midday, after I’d been up all night working on the mix,” Jamie wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of him in his garden yesterday (April 24) before the mix aired.

“The Essential Mix has always been an important one for me, been listening to it since before I was allowed to go to clubs. I spent the last two weeks trying to finish music so that it could be in here. Had a lot of fun! I hope you enjoy and can dance around your houses to it, and with friends online.”

Listen to Jamie xx’s Essential Mix in full here.

Jamie xx has hinted that ‘Idontknow’ is the first of many new songs of his to be released this year. Meanwhile, his xx bandmate Romy Madley-Croft has announced her debut solo album, inspired by “club classics” and set to be “more upbeat” than The xx.

Madley-Croft also revealed that the band are working on new material too, saying: “We are making new music, we’re very much a band and we still love each other very much.

“Oliver and Jamie are my best friends and always will be. I wanted to thank you cos I know that we are a bit slow at putting out music, I know we take our time so thank you for your patience cos I know it’s a bit annoying.”

Jamie xx released his debut solo album ‘In Colour’ in 2015, which NME said “pays his dues to dance’s past masters.”