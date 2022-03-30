Listen to Japanese Breakfast cover Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’

Japanese Breakfast has shared a cover of Bon Iver‘s ‘Skinny Love’ as part of the Spotify Singles series, highlighting this year’s Best New Artist Grammy nominees. Listen to the track below.

“We decided to record Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ because it felt like a very surprising cover for Japanese Breakfast,” Michelle Zauner said. “It’s so moving and sparse. We felt we could add some interesting instrumentation to the track and celebrate our fellow label mate Bon Iver.”

The artist and best-selling memoirist also re-recorded their hit ‘Be Sweet’ speeding it up and adding a “disco beat”.

Advertisement

The band is also set to kick off a tour next month, with upcoming festival stops at Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Pitchfork Music Festival, Shaky Knees, Boston Calling, and more. View ticket details here.

Japanese Breakfast US Tour:

APRIL

5 – Athens, OH – Ohio University Music Industry Summit

16 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

23 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

30 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

MAY

5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

6 – Richmond, VA – Friday Cheers at Brown’s Island

7 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

14 – Winooski, VT – Waking Windows Music & Arts Festival

15 – Houston, TX – We Are One Music & Arts Festival

28 – North Adams, MA – Solid Sound Festival

29 – Allston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival

JUNE

4 – Bloomington, IN – Granfalloon at Buskirk-Chumley Theater

4 – Bloomington, IN – Granfalloon at Dunn Meadow

12 – Queens, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival

14 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

15 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Filene Center

16 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

17 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Advertisement

JULY

8 – Des Moines, IA – 80/35 Music Festival

16 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

21 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

12-14 – Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Festival

26 – Stanford, CA – Here And There at Frost Amphitheater

SEPTEMBER

3 – Denver, CO – Here And There at The Mission Ballroom

OCTOBER

4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

7 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Outside of their nomination for Best New Artist, Japanese Breakfast is also up for Best Alternative Music Album for their critically-acclaimed album, ‘Jubilee’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME praised it as “a personal and musical breakthrough” adding: “After making her name writing about the most difficult topics possible, Zauner proves here that it’s within your grasp to grab joy from that pain even when it feels impossible.”