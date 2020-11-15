Chilly Gonzales has released his new seasonal album ‘A very chilly christmas’, which features guest contributions from the likes of Jarvis Cocker and Feist.

The trio united for a cover of ‘Snow Is Falling In Manhattan’, a cover of the 2019 song by Purple Mountains that arrived less than a month before singer and Silver Jews legend David Berman died.

Feist also appears on the album’s one original track, ‘The Banister Bough’, while the former Pulp frontman joins Gonzales on their version of ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’.

You can hear the new song below.

The trio have crossed paths a few times before. Gonzales and Cocker previously collaborated together on the March 2017 album ‘Room 29’. A month later, Feist released her fifth studio album, ‘Pleasure’, which featured Gonzalez on piano, as well as an appearance from Cocker on the track ‘Century’.

Speaking about the record, Gonzales said: “Christmas is a time of very mixed intense emotion for me, and the existing canon often sounds like a forced smile.

“Christmas is a typical time for superficial happiness, but also a time for reflection and mourning the sad events throughout the year, and to play the songs in a minor key makes Christmas more authentic and realistic.”

Meanwhile, Cocker has revived his Domestic Disco sets as the UK continues its second lockdown.

The singer wrote on Instagram: “Searching for something to do on Saturday night? The Domestic Disco returns from 8 – 10pm GMT! More details soon – in the meantime: put it in your diary.”