Listen to JMSN’s soaring eight-minute new single ‘Love 2 U’

JMSN has shared the next single from his upcoming new album – you can listen to ‘Love 2 U’ below.

The soaring, eight-minute track follows the recently released ‘Rolling Stone’, and is the second preview of the indie-soul prodigy’s forthcoming sixth studio album, ‘Heals Me’.

Written, produced, arranged and mixed by JMSN himself, the LA-based musician also plays guitar and sings on the tantalising track which hears him get lost in a lustful sea of soul.

“I wanna make love to you sweet darlin’/ Deal with the mess we made in the mornin’/ And all of our inhibitions dissolvin’/ ‘Cause right now it’s you and me in perfect symmetry,” he sings on the chorus.

As ‘Love 2 U’ approaches the three-minute mark, it transitions into a stunning instrumental break akin to Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ and Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’, during which JMSN launches into a five-minute guitar solo.

You can listen to ‘Love 2 U’ below:

“Finally I am able to share with you the next song from the new album,” JMSN said of the new track in a message to fans. “I hope you enjoy every minute of it.”

In April, JMSN announced a 2021 North American tour in support of ‘Heals Me’. You can see the list of dates below:

SEPTEMBER 2021

17 – Santa Ana, CA

18 – San Diego, CA

21 – Santa Fe, NM

23 – Dallas, TX

24 – Austin, TX

25 – Houston, TX

26 – New Orleans, LA

29 – Orlando, FL

30 – Tampa, FL

OCTOBER 2021

1 – Miami, FL

2 – Jacksonville, FL

5 – Atlanta, GA

6 – Charlotte, NC

7 – Durham, NC

8 – Philadelphia, PA

9 – Washington, DC

10 – Brooklyn, NY

12 – Boston, MA

13 – Montreal, QC

14 – Toronto, ON

15 – Cleveland, OH

16 – Detroit, MI

17 – Chicago, IL

18 – Minneapolis, MN

21 – Vancouver, BC

22 – Seattle, WA

23 – Portland, OR

NOVEMBER 2021

5 – Santa Barbara, CA

6 – Las Vegas, NV

7 – Phoenix, AZ

9 – Denver, CO

10 – Salt Lake City, UT

12 – Sacremento, CA

13 – Felton, CA

You can purchase tickets for the tour here.

Meanwhile, JMSN has shared a stripped-back performance of his recent single ‘Rolling Stone’.

The original version of the indie-soul gem was released back in April, and last month the LA-based singer-songwriter delivered a rousing studio rendition in a video directed by Sebastian Maldonado.