Listen to Jon Hopkins’ new work ‘A Gathering Of The Tribe’ with Vylana

Jon Hopkins has shared his first new music of 2022 – listen to ‘A Gathering Of The Tribe’ below.

The track is described as a sonic companion piece to Hopkins’ meditative 2021 album, ‘Music For Psychedelic Therapy’, which came out in November.

Speaking about the new piece, which was originally written intending to be a score to an animated short film featuring an excerpt from Charles Eisenstein’s book The More Beautiful World Our Hearts Know Is Possible, Hopkins said: “I haven’t done much scoring in the last few years, but occasionally something comes along that I fall in love with and feel like I just have to work on. My friend Aubrey Marcus showed me an early version of this stunning Aldous Massie animation he produced when I was in Austin last September.

“The theme, the imagery and the colours all resonated so deeply. I wrote a chord structure to follow the arc of the story, then sent it to Vylana Marcus, who sang the beautiful vocal lines that you can hear on top. Thank you to Charles Eisenstein for writing this story.”

Listen to ‘A Gathering Of The Tribe’ and watch the short film below.

Discussing the idea behind ‘Music For Psychedelic Therapy’, which came out last year, Hopkins called it “an album with no beats, not one drum sound, something that is closer to a classical symphony than a dance / electronica record. Something that is more like having an experience than listening to a piece of music. Maybe something far more emotionally honest than I had been comfortable making before – a merging of music, nature and my own desire to heal.”

The album followed 2018’s ‘Singularity’ and is out digitally and on CD via Domino now. A vinyl release follows on March 25.