JPEGMAFIA shares new song ‘FIX URSELF!’ from upcoming EP

JPEGMAFIA has shared a new song called ‘FIX URSELF’ – you can listen to it below.

It comes as the rapper also shared details of his next project, ‘EP2!’ which will be released on February 12 via via EQT Recordings/Polydor Records.

According to a press release, the rapper produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered every record on EP2!, which consists of seven tracks.

You can listen to the new song here and see the full track listing of the upcoming EP below.

‘EP2!’ tracklisting

1. INTRO!

2. LAST DANCE!

3. FIX URSELF!

4. KELTEC!

5. THIS ONES FOR US!

6. PANIC ROOM!

7. FEED HER!

Last year, the rapper released a series of one-off tracks, the last of which was ‘Last Dance’ in August.

The releases included ‘The Bends!’, ‘Cutie Pie!’, and ‘BALD!’ – and one remix track featuring Denzel Curry. Others were ‘Living Single’ and ‘Rough 7’ which featured Tommy Genesis.

In addition to his solo releases last year, the rapper was enlisted for a recent track from Brockhampton, ‘chain on / hold me’, and has published ten episodes of his How To Build A Relationship documentary series online, featuring collaborators Ariel Pink, Orville Peck and Kenny Beats, among others.

JPEGMAFIA released his third studio album, ‘All My Heroes Are Cornballs’ in September 2019. Upon its release, NME gave the album five stars, saying “JPEGMAFIA’s third album is his most accomplished record yet”.

“Sure, it might not slap you in the face quite like ‘Veteran’, but there’s far more invention here – and it seems like the kind of album created for multiple listens on headphones.”