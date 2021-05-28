Listen to Julia Jacklin and RVG team up to cover Björk’s ‘Army Of Me’

Julia Jacklin and RVG have linked up to deliver a stirring cover of Björk‘s 1995 classic ‘Army Of Me’.

Released as part of RISING Singles Club series, this new version of ‘Army Of Me’ – the series’ sixth instalment – remains relatively faithful to the original, fusing Jacklin and RVG lead vocalist Romy Vager’s voices.

Both acts were set to play RISING Festival in Melbourne throughout the next week, but their performances have since been cancelled due to Victoria’s snap week-long lockdown.

Listen to Julia Jacklin and RVG’s cover of ‘Army Of Me’ below.

“I just love Björk and I love RVG. I was running on a treadmill which I don’t do very often, and I was listening to ‘Army of Me’ over and over again to make me feel stronger than I am,” said Jacklin.

“Then I thought why not try and cover this song with another artist that makes me feel stronger than I am and I did! Was a good musical punch in the face to wake me up from a year of living a very small quiet life.

“RVG are one of my favourite bands in the whole world and it was just a real blessing to spend some time with them making music.”

The RISING Singles Club series has seen a new cover released every month this year so far, kicking off with Amyl & The Sniffers‘ rendition of the Patrick Hernandez classic ‘Born To Be Alive’.

RISING Festival managed to host its opening night on Wednesday May 26, but all performances from today to June 3 have been cancelled. The festival was supposed to last until June 6, and organisers have said they will make a decision on all planned performances between June 4 and June 6 closer to the date.

Alongside Jacklin and RVG, other acts set to perform as part of RISING Festival’s inaugural lineup included Marlon Williams, Kee’ahn, Luluc, The Goon Sax and more.