Listen to Julia Stone cover Foreigner’s ‘I Want To Know What Love Is’

Julia Stone has shared a cover of Foreigner’s 1984 hit ‘I Want To Know What Love Is’.

The cover was recorded for the upcoming Binge series Love Me, which stars Hugo Weaving and Bojana Novakovic and is set to arrive on the streaming platform come Boxing Day.

Stone’s moving rendition retains the slow-burning, torch song tenderness of the original 1984 power ballad, her vocals accompanied by sparse keys and strings. Listen to her version below:

Advertisement

Stone’s cover follows a busy year for the singer-songwriter (and NME cover star). In April, she released third solo album ‘Sixty Summers’ – her first since 2012’s ‘By the Horns’ – after previewing it with singles like ‘Break’, ‘Dance’ and ‘We All Have’, the latter a collaboration with The National frontman Matt Berninger.

In a three-star review upon its release, NME said the album “showcases an artist revelling in a fresh creative process”, adding that the “adaptability and subsequent evolution will surely result in a uniformly excellent solo effort from Stone in summers to come”.

Stone also recently announced a Christmas album, ‘Everything Is Christmas’, which is set to arrive tomorrow (December 10). The album will feature standards like ‘Away in a Manger’ and ‘Joy to the World’, as well as covers of Joni Mitchell’s ‘River’, Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ and Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’.

Stone and brother Angus also reunited for their first collaborative album since 2017 this year, a soundtrack for the latest instalment in the Life Is Strange game series.