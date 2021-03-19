Listen to Julia Stone’s striking new single ‘Fire in Me’

Julia Stone has shared a new single titled ‘Fire in Me’ ahead of new album ‘Sixty Summers’ arriving next month.

Co-written with Dann Hume and co-producer Thomas Bartlett, the latest single from Stone is a striking, glam rock-inflected cut – the singer’s vocals anchored by a swaggering bass groove and dramatic string and horn sections.

“For me, ‘Fire In Me’ was about creating a feeling of pure energy. I love the feeling when the music sounds like what the lyrics mean,” Stone explained in a statement.

Listen to ‘Fire in Me’ below.

‘Fire in Me’ is the fifth single Stone has released from ‘Sixty Summers’ before it’s released in full on April 30. It follows the likes of ‘Break’, ‘Dance’ and ‘We All Have’ – the latter featuring The National frontman Matt Berninger.

Co-produced with Bartlett and Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent), ‘Sixty Summers’ marks Stone’s first solo album since 2012’s ‘By the Horns’.

Since then, she’s released two records as part of her folk duo with brother Angus Stone – 2014’s eponymous ‘Angus & Julia Stone’ and ‘Snow’ in 2017.

In March of 2020, Stone also curated and released ‘Songs for Australia’, a charity covers compilation that raised money for bushfire relief efforts.

It featured renditions of well-known Australian songs performed by the likes of The National, Kurt Vile, Stone herself and many more.