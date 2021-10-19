Listen to June Jones’ cover of Kylie Minogue’s ‘Come Into My World’

Melbourne artist June Jones has released an emotional cover of Kylie Minogue‘s 2001 hit ‘Come Into My World’.

Jones initially performed the song during the 2021 Music Victoria Industry Awards on October 7, but she has now synced up footage of the performance with a recorded version of the cover, released earlier this week (October 18).

Minogue was announced as an inductee into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame at the ceremony. This month also marks the 20-year-anniversary of her 2001 album ‘Fever’, which ‘Come Into My World’ initially appeared on.

Watch Jones’ cover of the song below:

Jones, who released her second studio album ‘Leafcutter’ earlier this year, is a nominee at the forthcoming Music Victoria Awards, not to be confused with the aforementioned Music Victoria Industry Awards.

The Music Victoria Awards ceremony will go ahead at the Melbourne Recital Centre on December 9, where Jones is nominated in the ‘Best Pop Act’ category.

Following the release of ‘Leafcutter’, which NME dubbed as one of the best Australian albums of 2021 thus far, Jones also recently dropped standalone single ‘Motorcycle’.

Kylie Minogue recently revealed that she’ll be relocating home to Melbourne after three decades living and working in the UK, saying “I have spent a lot of time with my family this year in Australia and it felt really good.”