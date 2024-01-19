Listen to Kaiser Chiefs’ disco-laced new single ‘Burning In Flames’

Kaiser Chiefs have shared a new single called ‘Burning In Flames’ – you can listen to it below.

The upbeat song will appear on the Ricky Wilson-fronted band’s upcoming record ‘Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album’, which is due for release on March 1, 2024 (pre-order/pre-save here).

Produced by Amir Amor, ‘Burning In Flames’ finds Wilson in a reflective mood as he takes stock of Kaiser Chiefs’ career to date, and how they’re still on the scene two decades on from the height of indie.

Advertisement

“Being in a band for over 20 years isn’t as easy as we make it look. Sometimes any one of us could feel like we don’t want to do it anymore,” the singer explained.

“There aren’t many of us bands left from the early 2000s and that’s probably at times because it doesn’t seem worth it. But if your favourite toy is broken you don’t throw it away, you fix it. The real success is being able to make an ‘Easy Eighth Album’.”

In the first verse, Wilson recalls how “the wheels came off” as the group “started flying” in the music industry. He then sings of how the Kaisers began “to rise above the lightning“, adding: “But the ride doesn’t stop/ Because this stage is a cage.”

The retro-disco-inspired track later sees Wilson look to “the road ahead” as he affirms Kaiser Chiefs’ staying power. “Set the stage, we can go out burning in flames,” he declares. Tune in above.

‘Burning In Flames’ follows on from the previously-released singles ‘Jealousy’, ‘How 2 Dance’ and ‘Feeling Alright’, the latter of which was co-written by Nile Rodgers.

Advertisement

Kaiser Chiefs are scheduled to embark on a UK headline tour this spring. You can find any remaining tickets here.

Speaking to NME in 2022, Wilson revealed that ‘How 2 Dance’ had been inspired by sessions the band had with Rodgers in 2021.

“Nile Rodgers is a force to be reckoned with,” he said. “He does make you think about dancing quite a lot! He’s an amazing man to write songs with.”