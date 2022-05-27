Listen to Kali Uchis’ cover of Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto’s ‘Desafinado’

Kali Uchis has performed a soaring cover of Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto’s ‘Desafinado’ – check it out below.

The new song appears in the new Minions: Rise Of Gru film. The soundtrack has been produced and curated by Jack Antonoff.

The soundtrack also features tracks by Tame Impala and Diana Ross as well as covers of classics from the 1970s – when the film is set – from the likes of St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, and more.

The album arrives July 1, the same day as the film’s release in cinemas.

Check out Uchis’ track below:

The soundtrack was teased earlier this month via a colourful ’70s themed poster spotted around London.

The posters, which started to appear on May 8, noted that the project is produced by Antonoff and will feature several special guests. Amongst those listed in addition to the ones above were Thundercat, Brockhampton and Antonoff’s own band Bleachers.

It also led to speculation that Ross and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker were working on new music again, rumours of which first surfaced last year.

Ross put out her 25th studio album, entitled ‘Thank You’, in November 2021. It marked her first album of new and original material since 1999’s ‘Every Day Is A New Day’. In a three-star review, NME described the album as “schmaltzy, mid-tempo diva empowerment”.

“It feels as if everybody involved in ‘Thank You’ has reverentially tried to make the platonic ideal of a Diana Ross album,” it read. “Instead[, it has] fallen into the late-career artist deadzone of a pleasant record that neither particularly updates nor diminishes her legacy.”

Ross is due to headline Glastonbury in the legends slot in June.

Parker, meanwhile, is still on tour in support of Tame Impala’s 2020 album ‘The Slow Rush’ – although he’s recently claimed that Impala’s fifth album will be completed “sooner than what has been the pattern”.