Kamasi Washington has shared a brand new eight-minute song – listen to ‘Sun Kissed Child’ below.

The song appears on ‘Liberated / Music for the Movement Vol. 3’, a new compilation EP in the ‘Music for the Movement’ series from website The Undefeated.

Washington is joined on ‘Sun Kissed Child’ by Dwight Trible and Patrice Quinn on vocals, as well as Ronald Bruner Jr, aka the brother of Washington’s frequent collaborator Thundercat, on drums.

Listen to the new track below.

Last year, Washington formed new supergroup Dinner Party with Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper and 9th Wonder. The group released their self-titled debut album in July 2020.

Also in 2020, the jazz musician scored Netflix’s new Michelle Obama documentary. Becoming, which documents Obama’s recent book tour for her memoir of the same name, hit the streaming service last May.

“Working with Kamasi Washington on the musical score for Becoming was a dream come true,” the show’s director Nadia Hallgre said of the collaboration. “Not only is Kamasi a masterful musician, he also has a unique sensitivity that he pours into his music. His music reaches deeply into your soul.”

Speaking of the creation of the soundtrack, Washington said: “It was such an honour to work on Becoming – a beautiful documentary film that sheds light into the life of our remarkable former First Lady Michelle Obama. Working w/ the incredible director Nadia Hallgren to create the musical score for this amazing piece was truly a blessing.”

He added: “Barack & Michelle Obama’s time as President & First Lady had a profound impact on the history of this country & the world. This film gives a unique insight into that impact. Hope you all enjoy it! If you dig the music we’re gonna release a soundtrack for the film on May 15th!!”

The lauded jazz musician released his last full-length albums, the double record ‘Heaven & Earth’, back in 2018.