Listen to Kasabian’s pulsating new single ‘Chemicals’

Kasabian have released ‘Chemicals’, the latest cut from their forthcoming album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria‘, and have announced new UK autumn/winter tour dates.

The pulsating new song is an ode to hope in the face of despair. It follows ‘ALYGATOR‘, and ‘SCRIPTVRE‘, which were shared last year and earlier this year respectively.

Serge Pizzorno, who took over on frontman duties after the band fired Tom Meighan for his domestic violence conviction two years ago, explained of the new track: “It is me telling myself that it is going to be ok.

“It was me seeing myself in those few weeks when everything kicked off. It’s the future me saying to that person: ‘This is shit, but don’t worry, it will get better.’ So having a song about talking to yourself is universal, I think. We all have to find a way to deal with the complications, the mess and the mortality of life,” he said.

Of the new album, Pizzorno added: “One thing about this record I feel over the other ones, is it definitely feels like a body of work that belongs together. It was a beautiful moment in mastering hearing it as a piece. I think it really holds up in our seven albums….The Magnificent Seven”.

Kasabian’s seventh album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ arrives on August 5 via Columbia Records (pre-order here).

In addition to the single release Kasabian have announced new UK tour dates for later this year including a show at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Those who pre-order the new album can secure early access to tickets on June 8 at 9.30am BST. General tickets go on-sale June 10 at 9.30am BST here.

Kasabian UK tour dates 2022:

OCTOBER

Friday 28 – Manchester, AO Arena

Saturday 29 – London, Alexandra Palace

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 02 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Friday 04 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

The band are one of the support acts for Liam Gallagher’s Knebworth shows that kick off today (June 3) and wrap tomorrow (June 4). Amyl And The Sniffers, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and more will play across the two nights. See the full set times here.

Meanwhile, last month Pizzorno addressed Meighan’s sacking in a new interview.

“The summer when Tom left was absolutely heartbreaking,” Pizzorno told The Guardian.

“It felt like leaving home and coming back and seeing it burnt down, walking round the ashes, seeing old pictures and artefacts and picking things up and sifting through the destruction. It was an intense time,” he said.

Pizzorno added that “it always amazes me” how fans were so aggrieved by the band’s decision to sack Meighan.

Meighan was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid labour and has since married Vikki Ager, the partner whom he abused. He’s also launched a solo career.