Listen to Kasey Chambers’ eight-minute cover of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’

After road-testing it live during her current tour, Kasey Chambers has today (June 29) released her cover of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ on streaming services. Listen below.

The cover, which Chambers first debuted at Wildflower Festival in March, brings a unique country flair to the 2002 original, complete with twangy banjo strings and Chambers’ whispery vocals. The eight-minute rendition swaps-out Eminem’s fast-paced flows with bluegrass melodies, and was borne out of Chambers’ admiration of the Detroit rapper.

Listen to the cover below:

Advertisement

“Eminem has been one of my favourite songwriters for many years,” Chambers said in a press statement. “I’ve been mostly influenced in my life by writers who bravely put fearless emotion into lyrics and no one does that better than Eminem.”

Since its first festival outing, Chambers has performed ‘Lose Yourself’ — lifted from Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile — at each show on her 17-date ‘Behind The Barricades’ tour. Today’s streamable version was recorded at Chambers’ final show at Newcastle’s Civic Theatre, the audience reaction to which she describes as unexpected.

“I had no idea that audiences would respond to it like they have. Something else takes over my body when I play it and I get completely lost in it. I can honestly say it’s the most I’ve ever connected to a performance of a cover song in my life,” Chambers said.

The accompanying music video compiles audience footage of the cover throughout Chambers’ tour, which was assisted by Busby Marou.

In addition to her Wildflower Festival set, Chambers has this year performed as part of hte the line-up for the Missy Higgins-headlined Summersalt concerts, and will next month perform alongside Lee Kernaghan, Fanny Lumsden and Troy Cassar-Daley at Gympie Music Muster.